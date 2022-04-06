Cwm LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,506,210 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

