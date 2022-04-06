Cwm LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $3,270,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $5,499,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

NYSE UNP traded down $7.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $153.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.21. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

