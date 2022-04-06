CyberFi Token (CFi) One Day Volume Tops $53,522.00

CyberFi Token (CFi) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. CyberFi Token has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $53,522.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberFi Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00005568 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CyberFi Token has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00035700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00104325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CyberFi Token Profile

CyberFi Token is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,975,000 coins. The official website for CyberFi Token is cyberfi.tech . CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

