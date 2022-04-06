Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYCN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 85.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 105,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

