D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 8,086 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 409.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.10. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

