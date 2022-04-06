D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 720,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406,118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,080,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

