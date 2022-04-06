D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 515,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $88,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.90. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

