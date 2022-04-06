D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $165,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $233.81 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

