D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,213,000 after buying an additional 369,814 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $86.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

