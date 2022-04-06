D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,105 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of Owl Rock Capital worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 79,990 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,434,000 after acquiring an additional 196,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 284,643 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

