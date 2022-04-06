D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $179.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.71 and its 200-day moving average is $184.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $167.82 and a one year high of $197.76.

