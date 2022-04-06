D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

