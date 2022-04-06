D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $208.42 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.