D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.14 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.22% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

GSY opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.98. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.