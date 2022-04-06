D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

AWK stock opened at $167.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day moving average is $167.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.20 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

