D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.29 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,957 shares of company stock worth $28,093,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

