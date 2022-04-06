D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.74 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $97.62 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

