D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In related news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.