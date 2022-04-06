D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,646 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.