D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,429 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

