D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.10% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $104,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after buying an additional 784,544 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $15,852,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $11,469,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $169,215.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,980 shares of company stock worth $2,169,278 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.77. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

