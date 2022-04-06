D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,237 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

