D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC opened at $454.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.85 and a 200-day moving average of $391.24. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $327.10 and a 52 week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

