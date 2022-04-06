Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.51. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 2,898 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

