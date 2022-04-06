Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.51. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 2,898 shares trading hands.

DADA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,963 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

