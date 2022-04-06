DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Shares Down 1.5%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.90. 6,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 15,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

The stock has a market cap of $36.93 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -640.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

