DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Shares Down 1.5%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.90. 6,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 15,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.
The stock has a market cap of $36.93 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -640.00%.
DallasNews Company Profile (NASDAQ:DALN)
DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DallasNews (DALN)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.