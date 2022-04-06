Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

Shares of BN opened at €50.56 ($55.56) on Wednesday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($79.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.30.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

