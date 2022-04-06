Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) PT Lowered to 126.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 135.00 to 126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

