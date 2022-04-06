Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.27. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.