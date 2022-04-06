Darwinia Commitment Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $211,595.00 (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for $33.77 or 0.00075291 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $211,595.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00036069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00105904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 90,556 coins and its circulating supply is 39,774 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

