Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Datto posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In related news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $825,217.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $126,466.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,178 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 853,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,122. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. Datto has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

