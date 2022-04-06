Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon Sells 4,570 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $124,715.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 28,055 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $751,312.90.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

MSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Datto by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

