David A. Duffield Sells 209,657 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WDAY stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,397.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.01. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after buying an additional 791,143 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,449,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

