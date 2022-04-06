DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 567,579 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

