DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.08.
Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
