Dean Fraser Sells 50,000 Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE) Stock

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) insider Dean Fraser sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$22,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,145,875.

MINE stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. Inomin Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Get Inomin Mines alerts:

Inomin Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of south-western British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.