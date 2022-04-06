DEAPcoin Hits One Day Volume of $4.71 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $117.11 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00036225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00106265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,261,654,771 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

