Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 54,777 shares.The stock last traded at $47.35 and had previously closed at $46.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The firm had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

