Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €53.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.20 ($58.46) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €113.64 ($124.88).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER opened at €48.19 ($52.96) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a 50-day moving average of €48.46 and a 200 day moving average of €85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.