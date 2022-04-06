Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $16.93

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.93, but opened at $16.28. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 481 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 603,079 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 44,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

