Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

NYSE RSG opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

