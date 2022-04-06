Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $113,000 in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DQ. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

DQ stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.71. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

