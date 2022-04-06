Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $44,000 in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

