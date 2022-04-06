Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $2,138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of UDR by 8.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 364,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is 302.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

UDR Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.