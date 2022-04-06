Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $103,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $148.91 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $118.20 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.21.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

