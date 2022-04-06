Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 4,300

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.31) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,513.33 ($46.08).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 4,109.50 ($53.90) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,699.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,187.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.31). The company has a market cap of £54.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

