Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Price Target to €160.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €174.00 ($191.21) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €161.00 ($176.92) to €160.00 ($175.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

ANNSF stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.68. The company had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average of $160.39. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $133.60 and a one year high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

