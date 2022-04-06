Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.44

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.44 ($12.57) and traded as high as €11.95 ($13.13). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €11.81 ($12.97), with a volume of 8,008,604 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.44.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK)
