Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $590.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
