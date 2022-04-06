Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Target Price to €11.40

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.60 ($13.85) to €11.40 ($12.53) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.30 ($11.32) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

