Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $8.59 on Wednesday, hitting $202.96. 13,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,542. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

